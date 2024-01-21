Noida Horror: Man Dies After Being Stabbed, Dragged On Bike By Cousins In Baraula; Accused Arrested After Shocking Visuals Surface | Twitter

Noida: In a shocking incident, a man died after being attacked with knife and dragged on bike by cousins in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The video of the accused dragging the victim on the bike has surfaced on social media and the video of the horrific incident is going viral. The young man was injured after being stabbed in a fight after which he was tied to a bike and dragged to Baraula village on Saturday (January 20) night. The incident occurred due to an old rivalry.

The police have arrested both the accused

The deceased has been identified as Mehandi Hasan who is a resident of Baraula, he was taken to a private hospital after being injured in the incident where he succumbed to the injuries. The police have arrested both the accused. The accused have been identified as Anuj and Nitin who are cousins. Tensions escalated in Baraula village after the incident occurred.

Anuj and Nitin had a heated argument with the deceased

As per reports, Anuj is a resident of Baraula who works at a private hospital and his cousin Nitin is involved in dairy business. On Saturday night, Anuj and Nitin had a heated argument with the deceased Mehandi Hasan. The argument escalated and the cousins attacked Mehandi Hasan with a knife and injured the victim. After attacking him with a knife, they tied him to a bike and dragged him around the village.

Mehandi had stabbed Anuj's father in 2018

They brought Mehandi Hasan to Baraula Police Station by dragging him behind the bike. A crowd gathered on the spot after hearing the commotion, and rescued the victim and took him to a private hospital. The injured succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. As per reports, Mehandi had stabbed Anuj's father in 2018, and a case was registered against him. Anuj had grudge against Mehandi since the case was registered against him and they had several disputes in the court.

Anuj tied Mehandi Hasan to his bike and dragged him around the village

A large crowd gathered around Baraula Police Station after the incident came to light and attempted to create chaos in the area, however, police has denied any report of vandalism at the police station. In the act of revenge, for the attack on his father, Anuj tied Mehandi Hasan to his bike and dragged him around the village. The incident has caused commotion and unrest throughout the village.

Noida Police have arrested both the accused

Noida Police have arrested both the accused after confrontation and they are in custody. ADCP Manish Mishra, commenting on the clash between the police and the criminals, stated that around 5:00 in the morning, there was a confrontation with two offenders, Anuj and Nitin, near Sector 49 police station.

The criminals attacked the police

They further said, "Anuj and Nitin had attacked a person named Mehandi Hasan with a knife yesterday, during the treatment of which he succumbed to death. Both suspects were apprehended, and the police were taking them for further investigation into the high-profile murder case. After the arrest for the high-profile murder, the criminals attacked the police. In the retaliatory firing, both suspects were injured. Charges have been filed against both, and legal action is being ensured."