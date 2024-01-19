Noida Horror! Gym Trainer Dead After Unknown Assailants Rain Bullets On Him In His Car; Shocking Visuals Surface

In a incident from Noida, a gym trainer has been fatally shot with bullets in Sector-104 . The culprits reportedly fired five rounds at the gym trainer and fled the scene. After the incident, people gathered at the scene. This incident has created a sensation in the area. After receiving the information, the station in-charge Jitendra has reached the spot. The police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The 30-year-old gym trainer, Surajman, was traveling in his car when unknown assailants in Sector-104 unleashed a hail of bullets, putting him to a sudden and tragic end. The motive behind the murder and the identity of the assailants are not yet known. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police are examining the CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene. Senior police officers also arrived at the scene after the incident.

Watch visuals here:

(Following visuals could be disturbing for some people and viewer's discretion is advised)

ACP Rajneesh Varma disclosed that in Sector-104 Market, located in the jurisdiction of Kotwali Sector-39, a gym trainer was on his way in his car when assailants, firing gunshots, committed the murder. The victim has been identified in the investigation as 30-year-old Surajman. Following the information, police personnel are present at the crime scene. The surrounding CCTV cameras are being scrutinized. Information about the culprits is being gathered.