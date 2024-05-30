Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Lotus Boulevard Society In Sector 100

Noida: A fire broke out at a flat in the Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100 on Thursday morning.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot to bring the blaze under control. As per preliminary information, the fire could be due to an AC blast at the flat.

Further details are awaited.

massive fire broke out on the top floors of Lotus Blueworld Society in Sector 100, @cfonoida @fireserviceup @noidapolice #Noida pic.twitter.com/jpkHU1iroU — Khizar Ali Khan (@Khizar_Alig) May 30, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100.



(Video Source: Local resident) pic.twitter.com/d3tU4Y4hHx — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida says, "5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting systems in the society were working and the fire was doused off before we reached. The fire was caused by an explosion in a Split AC. No injuries… https://t.co/y5d3Ucp6fw pic.twitter.com/mfh0U7fXvz — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

A Similar Incident

Earlier this month, a fire broke out in the basement of a government hospital in Sector 39, Noida, originating from an inverter battery, said a police official.

The fire, attributed to a recently replaced Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery, was contained and extinguished using fire extinguishers.