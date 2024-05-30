 Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Lotus Boulevard Society In Sector 100
ANIUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Noida: A fire broke out at a flat in the Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100 on Thursday morning.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot to bring the blaze under control. As per preliminary information, the fire could be due to an AC blast at the flat.

Further details are awaited.

A Similar Incident

Earlier this month, a fire broke out in the basement of a government hospital in Sector 39, Noida, originating from an inverter battery, said a police official.

The fire, attributed to a recently replaced Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) battery, was contained and extinguished using fire extinguishers.

