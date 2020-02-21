Noida-Faridabad road blocked over Shaheen Bagh protests opens after 69 days

However, the road connecting Noida to Delhi still remains closed.

The move came after the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors intervened with an aim to ease the traffic movement between Noida and Delhi.

The interlocutors after speaking to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh indicated that there was a possibility of the routes to open. Hegde said the protesters fear that if they moved out from the spot, nobody would hear them out on the CAA. However, he assured them that nobody will be able to suppress their voice until the Supreme Court was there.

The protesters reiterated their stand that they would only disperse if the CAA was withdrawn by the Modi government. They said that they would appeal to Modi to either include all religions in the ambit of the new law or scrap it altogether.

They insisted that the Shaheen Bagh protest should not be viewed in isolation, but symbolic of all the protests occurring across the country on the CAA, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors met Shaheen Bagh protestors on Thursday in their second visit to the site where people have been on a sit-in since the last two months against the amended citizenship act.

Advocates Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran, however, were not willing to start the discussion in the presence of media.

The protestors tried to convince them that they want to represent their issues before the media, but the journalists were later asked to leave.

Ramachandran began addressing the protestors saying, "Aapne bulaya hum chale aaye (You called us and we are here)".

On Monday, the Supreme Court observed that the blockade of the road at Shaheen Bagh was "troubling" and suggested the protesters go to another site where no public place would be blocked. It, however, upheld their right to protest.

(With inputs from Agencies)