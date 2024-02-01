Noida: 2 Amity University Students Injured After Miscreants Attack Car, Video Goes Viral

Attack on Amity University students in Noida | X

Noida, February 1: A video of men attacking a car outside Amity University in Uttar Pradesh's Noida surfaced online on Thursday, February 1. According to reports, the car belonged to one of the students of Amity University. As the video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), the Noida police released a short statement, saying two accused have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In the viral video, a group of men are seen hitting a car with sticks and breaking window glasses. The incident took place outside Amity University The vehicle was heavily damaged and two students reportedly received injuries in the attack. The injured students have been identified as Saurabh Dabas and Yug Dagar. The car has Uttarakhand-based number plate.

Viral Video Of Attack On Amity University Students:

Noida Police Gives Update On Viral Video:

Reacting to the video, the Noida police said the attack took place two days ago and a case has been registered at the Noida Sector-126 police station. "Two accused have been arrested," the police informed.

The identities of the accused persons were not immediately known. It remained unclear what led to the attack on students.