'No Work, No Pay': Manipur Govt To Employees Not Attending Office

The Manipur government has opted to implement the "no work, no pay" policy for employees who are not reporting to their office.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has been instructed to provide information regarding employees who are unable to fulfill their official duties due to the current situation in the state.

GAD circular informs of "no work, no pay" policy

GAD Secretary Michael Achom, in a circular issued on Monday night, said, "In pursuance of the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on June 12 and decision taken at para 5-(12) of the proceedings, all employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat are informed that no work, no pay may be invoked to all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave."

The government of Manipur has a workforce of 100,000 employees.

The GAD circular also directed all administrative secretaries to "furnish details of those employees who could not attend their official duty due to prevailing situation in the state indicating the details of employees such as designation, name, EIN, present address, to the General Administration Department and to the Personnel department, latest by June 28 so as to take appropriate necessary action."

Ethnic violence in Manipur

The ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state has tragically resulted in the loss of over 100 lives up to this point. The clashes initially erupted on May 3 following the organization of a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts, which aimed to voice opposition against the Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Approximately 53% of Manipur's population is comprised of Meiteis, predominantly residing in the Imphal Valley. The remaining 40% consists of Nagas and Kukis, who are tribal communities residing in the hill districts.