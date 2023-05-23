No rush in banks to exchange ₹2K notes in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: It was business as usual on the day one of the RBI window to exchange currency notes of ₹2,000 denomination in the banks in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

There were reported to be no queues or rush at the banks for the said transactions, unlike 2016 demonetisation time when currency notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000 were banned as legal tender. Tuesday was the first day to exchange ₹2,000 currency notes at banks and the same could be done till September 30, 2023.

People as well as the officials of several nationalised and private banks, FPJ talked to in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Patiala and other cities of Punjab and Panchkula, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Gurugram, held that there was no rush for the said exchange on Tuesday. They, however, said that a handful of people had started depositing the said currency notes in banks after the May 19 announcement.