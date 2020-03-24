No risk of catching Coronavirus through newspapers, say top scientists

However, scientists at India’s top health research bodies and health experts have said holding newspapers in your hands is safe, and there is no evidence of them or other types of paper being carriers of Covid-19 infection, the Economic Times reported.

Nivedita Gupta, chief epidemiologist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told ET that Covid-19 is a “respiratory infection” and there is “no risk” of catching it through newspapers and packages.

While Sujeet Singh, director of National Centre for Disease Control, said NCDC’s helpline number has been working round the clock to refute such rumours. “Investigating virologists have not found any evidence that suggests that it can survive on paper. We are getting these queries on everyday basis and clarifying them,” he said.

According to the report Covid-19 spreads from person to person among close contacts and, as of now, there is no evidence that suggests the virus is airborne and hence may be infecting surfaces. Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia said, “Airborne spread has not been reported for Covid-19. Based on the information received so far and on our experience with other coronaviruses, Covid-19 appears to spread mostly through respiratory droplets (for instance produced when a sick person coughs) and close contact. This is why WHO recommends maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene”.