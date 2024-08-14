No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File/PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant immediate interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the CBI case related to the excise policy.

A Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant issued a notice to the CBI seeking their response to Kejriwal's bail plea.

The Court will hear the bail plea on August 23.

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)