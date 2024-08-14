No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court Denies Interim Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant immediate interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the CBI case related to the excise policy.
A Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant issued a notice to the CBI seeking their response to Kejriwal's bail plea.
The Court will hear the bail plea on August 23.
(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)