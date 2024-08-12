 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves SC Challenging His Arrest By CBI In Liquor Policy Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves SC Challenging His Arrest By CBI In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves SC Challenging His Arrest By CBI In Liquor Policy Case

The special leave petition filed before the apex court challenges the August 5 decision of the Delhi High Court dismissing CM Kejriwal’s plea against CBI arrest and subsequent remand.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The special leave petition filed before the apex court challenges the August 5 decision of the Delhi High Court dismissing CM Kejriwal’s plea against CBI arrest and subsequent remand.

FPJ Shorts
Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John Abraham-Starrer Zooms Past
Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advanced Bookings: Akshay Kumar's Film Sells Just 2000 Tickets, John Abraham-Starrer Zooms Past
Abhishek Bachchan Did NOT Deny Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, 8-Year-Old Viral Video Sparks Confusion
Abhishek Bachchan Did NOT Deny Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, 8-Year-Old Viral Video Sparks Confusion
'Iski Khabar Lene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai': Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube's Wife Appeals To Muslims For Action Against BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan
'Iski Khabar Lene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai': Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube's Wife Appeals To Muslims For Action Against BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan
GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here
GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here
Read Also
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 20
article-image

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi Mentiones Matter Before CJI

On Monday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before CJI D.Y. Chandrachud for urgent listing. At this, CJI Chandrachud asked the senior counsel to send an email to the registry. “Send an email, I will examine it,” the CJI said.

In its impugned decision, a bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna of the Delhi HC said that it cannot be said that the arrest was without any justifiable reasons or was illegal.

Read Also
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Asks LG VK Saxena To Permit AAP Leader Atishi To Represent Him At...
article-image

Delhi HC Yet To Give Its Decision On Bail Plea Filed By AAP Supremo

The Delhi High Court is yet to pronounce its decision on a bail plea filed by the AAP supremo in connection with the CBI case and recently, reserved its verdict on July 29. Earlier that day, the CBI filed its charge sheet before a special court here against the AAP supremo and other accused. The ED had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused.

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI. Meanwhile, a court here extended the judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, till August 20 in the excise policy case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: 25-Yr-Old Woman Electrocuted While Installing New Office Banner In Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

Video: 25-Yr-Old Woman Electrocuted While Installing New Office Banner In Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Flag Off BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' In Ahmedabad On...

Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Flag Off BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' In Ahmedabad On...

'Both Not Making Eye Contact': Fans See A Couple In Manu Bhaker And Neeraj Chopra As Their Talking...

'Both Not Making Eye Contact': Fans See A Couple In Manu Bhaker And Neeraj Chopra As Their Talking...

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Calls For Joint Parliamentary Committee Investigation Into SEBI's...

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Calls For Joint Parliamentary Committee Investigation Into SEBI's...

Telangana: YouTuber Chef Booked For Preparing Traditional Peacock Curry, VIDEO Deleted After Outrage...

Telangana: YouTuber Chef Booked For Preparing Traditional Peacock Curry, VIDEO Deleted After Outrage...