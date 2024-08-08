Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 20 |

New Delhi, August 8: A court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

CM Kejriwal was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail upon the expiry of his previously granted custody.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea filed by CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case. A bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the AAP supremo to approach the trial court with his plea seeking release on interim bail.

The Delhi High Court is yet to pronounce its verdict on his bail plea in the corruption case and reserved its verdict recently. Meanwhile, the CBI has filed its charge-sheet before a special court here against CM Kejriwal and other accused persons.

The ED had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused.

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he could not walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

CM Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the excise policy case.

On Wednesday, he wrote to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, informing him that Education Minister Atishi Marlena will hoist the flag in his place this Independence Day on August 15.

The Delhi government's annual Independence Day programme at Chhatrasal Stadium traditionally sees the Chief Minister hoisting the Tricolour. However, due to CM Kejriwal's current incarceration, he has now authorised his Cabinet colleague Atishi to undertake this role.