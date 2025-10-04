'I Covered My Chest': Woman Alleges Blinkit Delivery Boy Of Sexual Harassment - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@eternalxflames_

A user on microblogging website X (formerly known as Twitter) shared CCTV footage alleging that a Blinkit delivery boy sexually harassed her by inappropriately touching her. The footage, dated 3 October 2025 (Friday) at around 5:30 PM, shows the delivery boy and the woman standing outside a house.

The video shows the helmeted delivery boy removing a brown parcel from his bag. The woman pays cash to him and while handing over the parcel, he can allegedly be seen touching the woman’s chest with his other hand. The woman is seen checking the parcel, while the man counts the money.

The woman also said that she tried to cover her chest with the parcel to stop the man from touching her again.

The woman later confirmed on X that she has not yet filed a police complaint. The victim also stated that Blinkit reached out to her and after reviewing the CCTV footage, the company is terminating the delivery executive’s contract and blocking him from the platform.

A user named "@eternalxflames_" shared the video with the caption, "This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit. The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately. This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit ...is women safety is joke in India?

The location of the incident is not known.

Netizens React

The viral video triggered reactions from users on X. One of the users said, "It may have been a mistake as I think he thought the parcel is in his right hand.. It happens sometimes. I was thinking something really serious in whole video. Did he talk inappropriately with you also? writing women safety is joke etc. seems unnecessary."

Anothe user slamming Blinkit said, "Blinkit and its team is not customer centered and not accept there own mistakes."

A third user called for the arrest of the man. "This guy should be jailed immediately."

The video received more than 105.6K views in less than 24 hours of publishing. Blinkit is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.