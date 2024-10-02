'No Place In Temple': Right-Wing Group Removes Sai Baba Idols From Varanasi Temples In Uttar Pradesh; VIDEO

Removal Of Sai Baba Idols In UP Temples | X/ @654Parchi

A controversy has flared up in Varanasi over the removal of Sai Baba idols from multiple temples, following a campaign led by the 'Sanatan Rakshak Dal' as the group has called for the removal of Sai Baba statues, arguing that the saint has no place in Hindu temples.

So far, 14 temples in the city have removed idols of Sai Baba, with more expected to follow suit.

The campaign gained traction on Tuesday, October 1, when a statue of Sai Baba was removed from the Bada Ganesh Temple. Rammu Guru, the head priest of the temple, justified the move by stating: “Sai Baba was being worshipped without proper knowledge, which is forbidden according to scriptures."

Similar actions were taken at the Annapurna Temple, where head priest Shankar Puri remarked, "There is no mention of the worship of Sai Baba in the scriptures."

Ajay Sharma, state president of the Sanatan Rakshak Dal, said that the campaign aims to preserve the sanctity of Varanasi, also known as Kashi, a city renowned for its devotion to Lord Shiva.

"Only the worship of Lord Shiva, the supreme deity, should take place in Kashi. Statues of Sai Baba have already been removed from 10 temples, and more will be removed in the coming days, including from the Agastyakunda and Bhuteshwar temples," he claimed.

The group argues that Sai Baba, who is believed to have had Muslim origins, is not part of Sanatan Dharma, and while they do not oppose his worship, they believe he should not be installed in Hindu temples.

"Hinduism accommodates all beliefs, which is why people visit Shirdi. There is no disrespect towards Sai Baba, but he should have a separate place," Sharma added.

However, the campaign has sparked strong reactions from Sai Baba devotees and temple authorities. Samar Ghosh, the priest of a Sai Temple in the Sigra area of Varanasi, criticized the move, saying, "Such acts are not right. They will hurt people's faith and spread discord in society."

Ghosh noted that the Sai Temple remains open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with around 4,000 to 5,000 devotees visiting the temple every Thursday to offer prayers.

Ramesh Srivastava, a Sai Baba devotee, expressed deep distress over the removal of the idols. "This incident has hurt the faith of millions of Sai devotees. All gods are one. Everyone has the right to worship God in whichever form they believe," Srivastava said.

Political reactions to the controversy have also emerged. Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Maroof Khan condemned the campaign, stating, "It is unfortunate that the BJP and those supporting it have turned religion into a political battleground. Sanatan Dharma is a religion that incorporates and integrates all beliefs, including those of other religions."

Sai Baba's Legacy of Universal Faith

Sai Baba, a revered spiritual leader, is known for his teachings of love, forgiveness, and charity, transcending religious boundaries. The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi, which oversees Sai Baba's legacy, describes him as one of India's greatest saints, embodying the principles of universal love and unity across all religions.

Sai Baba's teachings emphasized that faith in any form is valid, regardless of religious affiliation. His legacy continues to inspire millions, with devotees from various backgrounds coming together to honor his memory.

Legal Precedents on Sai Baba Idol Placement

The controversy surrounding Sai Baba's place in Hindu temples is not new. In 2014, the Supreme Court of India declined to intervene in a dispute over remarks made by the Shankaracharya of Dwarkapeeth regarding Sai Baba worship. More recently, in June 2023, the Madras High Court issued a notice regarding a petition that sought the removal of Sai Baba idols from government-run Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu. The petition argued that Sai Baba's followers come from multiple religious backgrounds, not just Hinduism.