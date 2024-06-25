Tamil Nadu: Lord Shiva’s Devotee Moves Madras HC Objecting To Sai Baba’s Idols In Hindu temples

Madras HC | Photo: Representative Image

Chennai: A Saivite man Sureshbabu, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva, has moved the Madras High Court objecting to the idols of the Sai Baba of Shirdi which have been installed in various temples functioning under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department.

He has sought for a direction to the HR & CE Department to remove the idols of the 19th century saint arguing that placing the white marble idols of Sai Baba in temples was against the Agamas.

Resolution Adopted To Not Worship Sai Baba As A Deity By Follower Of Sanatan Dharma

Incidentally, in 2016, a Dharma Sansad or religious conclave convened by the Dwarka Peeth Shanakaracharya had adopted a resolution that Sai Baba should not be worshipped as a deity by followers of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ (Hindu Dharma).

About The Petition

In his petition, Sureshbabu said there was no confirmation about the Sai Baba’s religious identity and his real name was not known but he had followers including Muslims. Contending that Sai Baba had often spoken about Allah and the Quran besides quoting Persian verses, he said in some instances he addressed about Hindu deities to his Hindu followers.

According to him, the saint frequently used the expression, “Allah rakhega vaiia rahena”, which mean we need to be content with what we have and submit our will to Allah.

Hearing his petition a bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on Tuesday directed a State Government counsel to take instructions from the HR & CE Department within two weeks on his plea.