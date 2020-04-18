No pain, no gain: Step out of your comfort zone and use the coronavirus lockdown to prove your mettle

COVID-19 is a situation which has gripped the complete world, creating absolute havoc and a war-like situation. I have been in touch with my contacts in India as well globally trying to keep abreast of what is happening there, how are the authorities handling the situation, how are the people responding etc. If I compare and analyse, I would conclude that our Prime Minister is handling this situation very competently; this fact has been accepted and confirmed by international leaders as well the media.

Now coming to the Schindler Group as well as Schindler India, I would like to complement all our customer engineers who are going an extra mile to serve our customers. I feel proud of the fact this is due to the positive culture which has been imbibed in our DNA of having an attitude of customer centricity at all times.

While we continue our good work during this abnormal situation, it is important that we also look at our mental and positive health. Schindler University has been organizing virtual training sessions for all employees to help them understand the fundamentals of recognising the warning signs and handling stress and feelings such as anxiety in such unprecedented times. Our colleagues also have the option to call up the helpline in case the need arises.

If I am asked what was the top most things which I have learnt during this lock down...my answer would be organising, attending and participating in the virtual meetings. Let me tell you, though the rules of the game are different, it’s as effective as the traditional way of doing meetings -- what we call a ‘meeting room meeting’. In fact, there is better time managed. Going forward digital or virtual meetings would become a way of life for us as well, the way it is becoming for many corporates.

If one looks at the statistics and the recent news, there is a probability of the lock down getting extended in many areas. This means we have to be ready for this and embrace it with our highest intensity of positivity. Remember the proverb that there is no gain without pain. What is more important is what we do as individuals after the lock down ends, which it will at some point of time….may be in a phased manner. I am sure it will be like starting a new innings and it is important we are ready for the same with our efficiency at the optimum level

I would like to share two motivational thoughts which might add value in one’s life:

You will never know your true potential until you push yourself out from the boundaries of your comfort zone. Never be afraid of pushing yourself, and be rest assured you will achieve all that’s meant for you

Never be shaken by what’s happening today and of a thought what will happen to you. Stand tall and shake failure with your strength. Victory will come to you.

COVID-19 is a very good opportunity for each one of us to selflessly contribute with dedication and commitment so we can prove our mettle by delivering our optimum performance. This will not only help us at an individual level, but it will also help our country emerge victorious in this battle of Covid19, especially if more people switch the gears of their mindset.

The views expressed in this article are personal.

Mr. Uday Kulkarni Senior Advisor and Board Member of Schindler India. He has over 30 years’ experience in the Elevator and Escalator industry, under his esteemed leadership Schindler India has achieved exponential growth year on year.