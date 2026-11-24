'No One Should Be Protected': Madras HC Directs Fair Probe After FIR Against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh Over IAS Officer's Harassment Complaint |

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday told the Tamil Nadu Government not to protect anybody after the State Public Prosecutor (SPP) informed it that a FIR has been registered against ruling TVK MLA Arul Vignesh following a complaint of harassment from a District Collector. The IAS officer, whose identity the court has asked to be protected, had on Monday afternoon lodged a formal complaint against the Kallakurichi MLA accusing him of having indulged in inappropriate behaviour and sending unwarranted text messages to her.

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On Monday, SPP John Sathyan had during the hearing of a petition seeking registration of a case against the MLA told the court that the Chief Secretary or police had not received any complaint from the Collector. Justice V Lakshminarayan had asked him to consult the officer and file an affidavit. Subsequently, the Collector gave a formal police complaint.

On Tuesday, the SPP submitted before the court a note on his interaction with the Collector and said a FIR has now been registered. The judge then said, a high level Internal Complaints Committee must be constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to examine this issue and also ensure proper investigation and supervision of the criminal case registered against the MLA. The judge told the SPP no one should be protected and he should not get any indication of any cover up in the case.

The judge also hoped that the cybercrime wing would take steps to pull down objectionable messages posted on the social media against the IAS officer.