Embarrassment For Vijay Govt As Kallakurichi Collector Files Harassment Complaint Against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh | X

Chennai: In a major embarrassment for the C Joseph Vijay Government, a District Collector has filed a complaint accusing ruling TVK MLA Arul Vignesh of inappropriate behaviour and sending unwarranted text messages to her.

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Sources said a complaint has been registered under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act against the MLA. The Kallakurichi Collector J E Padmaja is learnt to have filed the complaint on Monday hours after the State Public Prosecutor John Sathyan informed the Madras High Court that the Chief Secretary had not received any complaint from her.

Nearly a month ago claims surfaced on social media platforms including YouTube channels that the Kallakurichi MLA had indulged in inappropriate behaviour with the Collector. The issue gained momentum after former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi spoke about it and sought a probe.

Against this backdrop, the MLA had denied the charge and said he was willing to “undergo blood test”, though he did not explain what a blood test had got to do with the harassment allegations.

Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar had also denied that such an incident took place.

However, last week the National Commission for Women wrote to the Director General of Police urging action against the MLA and it sought a report in a week’s time.

The issue gained more attention over the weekend when Justice Victoria Gowri of the Madras High Court mentioned about the police inaction on the issue at a judicial event.

On Monday, a write petition came up before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the police to register a case. That’s when the public prosecutor said the Chief Secretary or the police had not received any representation/complaint from the IAS officer.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan then asked the public prosecutor to get instructions from the officer and report to the court by Tuesday.

Now, the Collector is learnt to have filed a complaint. Following this, political party leaders led by DMK president M K Stalin called on the Vijay Government to at least step in now and take action as per law against his party MLA. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, who only recently said the MLA was “innocent”, has also demanded action in the wake of the reported complaint.