Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's MLA In Trouble As NCW Asks DGP To Probe 'Obscene Message' To Collector | Representaional Image

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA from C Arul Vignesh is facing trouble with the National Commission for Women (NCW) urging the State DGP to probe allegations that he had sent “obscene message” to the Kallakurichi District Collector J E Padmaja.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports of the MLA having snet obscene WhatsApp messages to the Collector, the NCW on Sunday said the report also refers to allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the MLA’s alleged visit to the Collector’s residence in an inebriated condition.

“The NCW Chairperson, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the DGP, Tamil Nadu, seeking a fair and impartial enquiry into the allegations, including examination of the representations reportedly made by the District Collector to senior officials and the action taken thereon,” the NCW said in a post of X.

The Commission also called for the preservation and examination of relevant digital evidence and emphasised that the matter must be investigated without any political or external influence, irrespective of the position held by the person concerned.

“The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 7 days. The dignity, safety and security of women public officials must be upheld without exception. No position or influence can place anyone above accountability for alleged harassment or misconduct,” it said.

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