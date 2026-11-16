'Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains Also Minorities': Suvendu Adhikari Targets Mamata Banerjee Over Minority Politics | X @ANI & File Pic

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for considering only Muslims as minority community and asserted that the Sikhs, Buddhists are also minorities.

While visiting Gurdwara Bara Sikh Sangat in north Kolkata’s Burrabazar area, Adhikari praised the Sikh community and mentioned that they are true ‘patriots’.

“Minority does not mean a particular community. Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains are also religious minorities. Mamata Banerjee considered only Muslims to be minorities,” said Adhikari.

Notably, Adhikari had time and again accused Mamata Banerjee and her government for allegedly playing ‘appeasement politics’ towards one particular community for political gains.

Adhikari also pledged to develop and work for tribal communities.

Speaking at Junglemahal at an event marking the 151st birth anniversary of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda Adhikari had promised to fulfil the cultural and land rights of the tribals.

Taking potshots at the previous TMC government, Adhikari mentioned that the previous government had issued ST certificates to people who did not belong to the community and vowed that such a thing will not be repeated during this regime.

The Chief Minister also promised to set up a university in Jhargram and also will offer jobs to the tribal people according to their eligibility.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi began marking this day as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021 to honour tribal communities. Droupadi Murmu became India’s first tribal woman President during Modi’s government,” added Adhikari.

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