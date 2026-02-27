'No One Above Power Of God': Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Greets Husband With Emotional Hugs After Delhi Court Discharges Him In Excise Policy Case - WATCH

Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, discharged in the Excise Policy case by the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, brought in significant legal relief to him and his family. Shortly after the court’s decision, Kejriwal was seen sharing emotional hugs with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and their children. In a heartwarming moment, his daughter is also seen showering flowers as the family celebrated his discharge in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Sunita Kejriwal also expressed her gratitude and relief and said, "I would like to thank God today. Arvind ji has spent his life with honesty. But these people (BJP) sent Arvind ji and his associates to jail. I had faith that truth would prevail. I would like to thank all those who stood by us...."

In a major development, a Special Court in Delhi discharged all 23 accused, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The order was pronounced by Special Judge (PC Act) Jitender Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court.

What did the court say?

The Court ruled that there was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the formulation of the excise policy and held that the prosecution's case did not withstand judicial scrutiny.

Moreover, the Court added that the CBI attempted to construct a narrative of conspiracy, but its theory was based on mere conjecture rather than concrete evidence. The judge concluded that no prima facie case was made out against any of the 23 accused persons and ordered their discharge.

While speaking to reporters, Kejriwal also accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching the biggest political conspiracy of independent India. He also alleged that the BJP planned to finish the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its top five leaders while asserting that he has always said that the "truth emerges victorious." “I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest,” he said in a trembling voice.

(With inputs from agencies)

