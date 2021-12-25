No Omicron fear in Kolkata! Citizens celebrate Christmas violating COVID-19 norms; see pics

Kolkata: At a time when the Central Government is sending a delegation in 10 states, including West Bengal, to study the active Omicron cases, people of Kolkata on Saturday were seen merry-making on the occasion of Christmas.

According to a memorandum issued by the central government, the vaccination rates in 10 states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab are lower than the national average.

Notably, these teams will be stationed in the states for three to five days and will work along with the State Health Authorities.

It is pertinent to mention that the delegations will not only take stock of those who have travel history but will also inquire about people without any travel history but might have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, a doctor of Calcutta Medical College has contracted the Omicron virus and is admitted to Beliaghata ID hospital.

CMOH Ajay Chakraborty said that after the genome sequencing report said that the doctor is Omicron positive, three people were identified who came in contact with the doctor.

“Since he is a medical professional, he might have come in contact with some patient. However we are trying to get a clue,” claimed the CMOH.

However, the merry-making crowd of Kolkata failed to realize the ‘seriousness’ of the growing Omicron cases in the state in huge numbers gathered in Park Street and different churches on Christmas.

Despite huge police deployment, the crowds were seen fighting amongst themselves just to get a seat in the restaurants in Park Street.

According to a civic volunteer Abhijit, huge crowds started flowing in the area at noon and despite several warnings people refused to even wear masks.

“We have been asked to fine people for not wearing masks but despite stringent action no one is following any protocols,” said the civic volunteer.

Talking to Free Press Journal, several revelers said that in Kolkata there is no Covid for which they should not be worried.

Kolkata: People gather at Park Street to celebrate Christmas day in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: Devotees gather at St. Pauls Cathedral Church on the occasion of Christmas, in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 08:49 PM IST