'No More Parole To Ram Rahim Without Court Permission': Punjab & Haryana High Court

'No Parole To Ram Rahim Without Court Permission': Punjab & Haryana High Court

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday reprimanded Haryana Government over rape convict Gurmit Ram Rahim getting multiple paroles. The court stated that without its permission Ram Rahim can't be released on parole in future.

During the hearing, the court asked for details from the Haryana government regarding a number of other prisoners who were granted parole similar to Ram Rahim. The High Court has sought information from the Haryana government.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) challenging parole granted to Ram Rahim by jail authorities.

The SGPC argued that there are several serious cases registered against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim. After being found guilty in some of them, he has also been sentenced. Despite this, the Haryana government is repeatedly granting him parole. This is completely wrong. Therefore, the parole given to Ram Rahim should be cancelled.

Rahim has been sentenced for 20 years

Ram Rahim has been convicted of raping his 2 disciples. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. In 2021, he was also found guilty of conspiring to murder Dera manager Ranjit Singh along with four others. Ram Rahim and three others have been sentenced to 16 years in prison in this case.

When did Ram Rahim get parole?

In January this year, Ram Rahim was granted parole for 50 days by Rohtak divisional commissioner on January 19. His parole will end on March 10. The court has asked him to surrender on the same day.

Prior to this, he was granted parole for 21 days in November last year.

He was granted 30-day parole on July 30, 2023.

Before this, he was granted parole for 40 days in January 2023.

In October 2022, he was also granted parole for 40 days. Before the parole in October, he was released from jail on a one-month parole in June last year.

Additionally, he was granted a three-week parole from February 7, 2022.