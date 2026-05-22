No More International Trips For Maharashtra Tourism Officials; Government Issues Urgent Order to Conserve Fuel & Forex | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Tourism department has ordered the immediate cancellation of all scheduled foreign tours and official overseas delegations to conserve fuel and preserve foreign exchange reserves.

​The directive, which was issued on Friday by tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai, mandates a complete freeze on upcoming international travel for both department officials and associated delegations.

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The policy shift has been codified via an official government order dispatched to the tourism department's Additional Chief Secretary, with instructions to execute the mandate without delay.

​The decision comes as a direct response to the escalating West Asian crisis, which has triggered widespread anxieties over global energy supplies and macro-economic stability.

The minister stated that the blanket ban on foreign tours is an aggressive measure designed to conserve fuel and preserve the nation's foreign exchange reserves during a period of international uncertainty.

​"In response to the nationwide appeal made by prime minister Narendra Modi, and in keeping with the directives of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, we have taken this important step.

We urge not just the government machinery, but citizens across the state to join this movement of fuel and foreign exchange conservation, for the holistic economic progress of our nation,” said Desai.

The Department has also put out a wider call to action, encouraging the public to prioritise domestic tourism over foreign travel.

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The department has urged Maharashtrians to support the local economy, explore Maharashtra's rich heritage and tourist destinations, avoid wastage of energy and natural resources and make use of public transport or eco-friendly vehicles wherever possible.

​The tourism department's intervention is part of a coordinated response to New Delhi’s growing emphasis on domestic resource conservation.

PM Modi recently issued an appeal to citizens and state machineries alike, emphasizing the critical need to conserve energy and optimise resource usage, transition toward public transportation systems, promote domestically produced goods and services and restrain unnecessary public and administrative expenditure.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)