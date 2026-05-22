'Maharashtra Has No Fuel Shortage': Hoarders Will Face Action, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Pic

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday assured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state and warned that strict action would be taken against those hoarding fuel in excessive quantities.

Addressing concerns over long queues and reports of fuel shortages at several petrol pumps, Sarnaik said both the Central Government and the Maharashtra Government are closely monitoring the situation and have ensured adequate fuel supply across the state.

“The Chief Minister has clearly stated that there is absolutely no shortage of diesel or petrol. Proper arrangements have been made in Maharashtra,” Sarnaik said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "The role of the Central Government and the State Government is important. The Chief Minister has said that there is absolutely no shortage of diesel or petrol, and proper arrangements have been made in Maharashtra... However,… pic.twitter.com/v6yBQy68hP — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2026

Panic Buying Triggering Artificial Scarcity

The minister claimed that panic buying by some citizens was creating an artificial shortage at petrol pumps. According to him, people who normally require small amounts of fuel are purchasing far beyond their regular needs.

“Some people go to petrol pumps for five litres of petrol but end up taking 50 or even 100 litres. Because of this, a shortage appears to exist, but the actual situation is not like that,” he said.

Sarnaik warned that individuals deliberately stockpiling petrol and diesel for business purposes or future resale would face action from the authorities.

Farmers Facing Difficulties

The minister also highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers during the crucial agricultural season between May and June, when diesel demand rises sharply due to tractor usage and farming activities.

“Our farmers are suffering because when they go to diesel pumps, they are sometimes unable to get fuel due to unnecessary hoarding by others,” Sarnaik said.

He stressed that ensuring uninterrupted fuel access for farmers remains a priority for the state government.

Government Warns Against Hoarding

Reiterating the government’s stand, Sarnaik said there is sufficient fuel available in Maharashtra, but authorities will not tolerate unnecessary stockpiling.

“The role of the state government is very clear. Petrol and diesel are available, but if someone tries to take additional quantities without reason, action should be taken against them,” he added.

The minister appealed to citizens to avoid panic buying and purchase fuel only as per their genuine requirements.

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