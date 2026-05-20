Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Takes Commercial Air India Flight To Delhi Instead Of Private Jet After PM Modi's Fuel Appeal

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Takes Commercial Air India Flight To Delhi Instead Of Private Jet After PM Modi's Fuel Appeal | X & File Pic

Mumbai: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chose to travel to Delhi on a commercial Air India passenger flight instead of using a private aircraft for his scheduled visit on Tuesday.

Departed Mumbai at 4 PM on Air India Flight

Shinde departed from Mumbai to Delhi on a 4 pm Air India flight. At the Mumbai airport, several passengers and supporters greeted him warmly, with many taking photographs and handing over memorandums before his departure.

#WATCH | Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Travels to Delhi On Air India Commercial Flight After PM's Fuel Conservation Appeal #Maharashtra @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/6EZFegdVTy — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 19, 2026

The Deputy Chief Minister is visiting Delhi to attend a special review meeting of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 organised by the Union Urban Development Department. The meeting is being held over two days, and Shinde is scheduled to participate personally on Wednesday.

Generally Travels by Private Aircraft

Officials said Shinde, who generally travels by private aircraft, opted this time to fly like an ordinary passenger as part of efforts to support fuel conservation initiatives.

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Prime Minister Modi had recently urged citizens and political leaders to adopt fuel-saving measures amid rising global oil prices. Following the appeal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also held a special meeting and announced guidelines for ministers in the state government.

In response, Shinde had earlier switched to using an electric vehicle, reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy and cut down helicopter travel. His decision to prioritise commercial air travel over private aviation is being viewed as another step towards implementing the Prime Minister’s appeal for fuel conservation.

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