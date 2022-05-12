No Indian troops being sent to Sri Lanka: India disavows Subramanian Swamy

Colombo: The Indian High Commission on Wednesday categorically dismissed speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Sri Lanka, saying India is fully supportive of the island nation's democracy, stability and economic recovery.

The denial from the Indian mission came a day after it refuted as "fake and blatantly false" local social media speculation that former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family members have fled to India.

The whereabouts of Mahinda Rajapaksa has been speculated since his resignation on Monday. It was reported that Mahinda had snuck out of his office-cum-official residence and taken refuge in a naval base.

This ignited rumours that he wanted to flee the country and was seeking sanctuary in a ‘friendly nation.’

