'No howls?': After tweet on Hungarian PM, Subramanian Swamy now cites Putin to incite CAA protesters

Swamy also instigated people who have been opposing the controversial Act to now peak up and say something on the issue.

While the claim is still being looked into, there is enough proof that the Hungarian government is not interested in offering asylum to refugees from any other religious community than Christianity. Earlier in 2019, Prime Minister Viktor Orban had launched his campaign based on a seven-point plan against immigration. He had also said at a gathering of supporters of his ideology that his party will decide whether they want to defend the Christian European culture or open it for multiculturalism.

Swamy has been a supporter of the CAA initiated by his party as a means to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014.

Earlier, Swamy had said that Hindus had partitioned part of "Bharat Mata for Pakistan" and that this, even ignoring "700 years of brutalities" that people suffered at the hands of Muslim invaders, "entitles us to reject any and every Muslim illegal immigrant". He made an exception for "conscience rebels" such as Tarik Fatah and Taslima Nasreen.

