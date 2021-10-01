'No facts in reports of Amarinder Singh being insulted by Congress', says Harish Rawat after reports of ex-CM quitting

Amid a crisis in the Punjab Congress, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and AICC Incharge of Punjab Harish Rawat said on Friday there was no truth to reports that former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by the Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Dehradun, Harish Rawat said: "No facts in reports that state Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress. It appears from Captain's recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. He should rethink, and not help BJP directly or indirectly."

Harish Rawat added that all that has been done by the Congress party so far is to protect the respect and dignity of the senior party leader as well as and increase the party's chances in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi. He has also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss farmers' agitation on three farm laws.

Singh's visit to Delhi coincided with Congress in Punjab reeling under fresh crisis following the resignation of PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday. A minister and some other leaders considered loyal to Sidhu also subsequently resigned.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he will "be leaving Congress". Amarinder Singh also hit out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as PCC chief on September 28, saying he will not let him win the 2022 assembly elections.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Chief Minister on September 18 and had told the media that the Congress leadership had let him down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:55 PM IST