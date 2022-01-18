No decision made yet by Centre on COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 year-old kids: Sources

New Delhi: No decision has been made yet by the Union Health Ministry on COVID-19 vaccination for 12 to 14 year olds, government sources told ANI on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on December 25 that the country will begin vaccinating teenagers in the 15-18 age group starting January 3.



India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16 of last year. The country has since administered 157 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

In a tweet on Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said over 3.5 crore teens in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

At present, two Covid-19 vaccines have the central government's approval for young adults (12 and above) - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.



Meanwhile, India reported 2.58 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 385 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Omicron infection tally stands at 8,209.

According to the bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare this morning, the country's active caseload currently stands at 17.36 lakh and recovery rate is over 94 per cent.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:31 AM IST