SC says Council of Counsels will discuss Sabarimala on Jan 17

On Monday, a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court began hearing a batch of pleas on the issue of allowing women of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women.

SC gives three weeks to all the lawyers for finalisation of all issues relating to Sabarimala and the rest of the matters. Conference of lawyers to be held on January 17 for the same.

During the hearing, advocate Indira Jaising said "the rightness or wrongness if the Sabarimala is a precondition to answer these questions. No competent court has declared the Sabarimala judgment bad in law."