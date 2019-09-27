No coercive action under Swachh Bharat: Govt advisory

New Delhi: Jolted by the killing of two Dalit children in Madhya Pradesh for defecating in the open, the Jal Shakti Ministry on Friday issued an advisory to the states for adoption of non-coercive approach under Swachh Bharat Mission. As per reports, two Dalit children were beaten to death in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh for defecating in the open in front of a panchayat building.

The Central government emphasised that Friday's advisory has been issued as a follow up of a similar advisory that was earlier issued in July, 2017, suggesting that the states must avoid any coercive measures for ensuring construction and usage of toilets.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti reiterated that any type of coercive action taken by anybody, including government or elected officials or private individuals with respect to sanitation behaviour of any kind is unacceptable under any circumstance. In such cases, the concerned authorities should prosecute the guilty to the fullest extent of the applicable law, it added.

Taking cognisance of the incident in Shivpuri, the Ministry said an advisory in this regard was issued after it was brought to the notice that certain forms of inappropriate and extreme coercive actions are still being practiced.

"In this context, the tragic case of death of two children in Madhya Pradesh has been reported," the Ministry said.