Nitish Kumar Takes Rajya Sabha Oath In New Delhi, Steps Away From Bihar CM Role After Decades In State Politics | IAN

Patna: Nitish Kumar on Friday took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant shift in his long political career.

He had arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, accompanied by Sanjay Jha and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, to complete the necessary formalities related to his induction into the Upper House of Parliament.

With this development, Nitish Kumar has joined a select group of leaders in the country who have served in all four legislative bodies -- the State Legislative Assembly, State Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha.

This is being seen as a unique distinction in his long political career.

He was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 this year and subsequently resigned from his position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) on March 30.

This resignation also marks the end of Nitish Kumar’s long association with the Bihar Legislative Council.

He first became a member in 2006 and went on to serve four consecutive terms -- 2006-2012, 2012-2018, 2018-2024, and 2024 onwards -- before stepping down.

Since assuming office as Chief Minister in November 2005, Nitish Kumar has consistently held his position through membership in the Legislative Council, rather than contesting Assembly elections.

Although he was earlier elected as an MLA from Harnaut in 1985 and also served as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, his tenure as Chief Minister has largely been anchored in the Upper House of the State Legislature.

Following his resignation from the Legislative Council, constitutional norms also necessitate that he step down as Chief Minister.

Upon arrival in New Delhi on Thursday, Nitish Kumar explained the reasoning behind his move, “I have accomplished a lot of work in Bihar. Now I felt that I should remain here, and that is what I am doing.”

He further added, “I will step down from my role there (Patna) and work here (New Delhi). I will resign in three or four days. New individuals will be appointed as Chief Minister and Ministers.”

Nitish Kumar’s transition to the Rajya Sabha marks the beginning of a new chapter in his political journey, which began in 1985.

His formal induction into the Upper House is expected to further shape Bihar’s political landscape in the coming months.

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