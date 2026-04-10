Assembly Elections 2026: Congress Leader Rashid Alvi Links High Voter Turnout In Assam, Keralam & Puducherry Elections To Anti-Incumbency | ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rashid Alvi asserted that the high voter turnout recorded in the Assembly elections 2026 across Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry reflects strong anti-incumbency, expressing confidence that the Congress is poised to form governments in all three regions.

Speaking to ANI here on Friday, Alvi said, "The turnout in every state is very high. It's 85% in Assam and around 80% in Pondicherry too. So, I am not an astrologer, but whenever the percentage of votes is high, it is a sign of anti-incumbency."

Alvi further claimed that public sentiment is tilting in favour of the Congress, particularly in Kerala. "We were already sure that the people of Assam are with the Congress. I think that in Kerala even BJP people say that a Congress government will be formed. After this polling, it can be said that in Assam and Puducherry too, a Congress government will be formed," he added.

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Taking a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Alvi criticised his political conduct, alleging it does not align with the decorum expected of a constitutional office. "The attitude of the Chief Minister there does not seem appropriate. He is abusing big leaders. In a country where culture is held in such high esteem, how can people tolerate such behaviour?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India described the polling exercise as historic. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar congratulated voters, stating that the elections were a "testimony" to democratic participation globally.

According to the ECI, Assam recorded a turnout of 85.38 per cent, surpassing its previous high, while Puducherry witnessed 89.83 per cent voter participation, also a record. Keralam reported a turnout of 78.03 per cent. Notably, female voter participation exceeded male turnout in both Assam and Keralam.

Following the polls, Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised voters for their commitment despite challenging weather conditions, calling the turnout "highly commendable." Similarly, Sarma termed the election a "movement" to protect Assam's cultural identity.

Polling for 296 Assembly constituencies across the three regions was conducted peacefully, with over 5.31 crore eligible voters participating. The Election Commission ensured 100 per cent live webcasting of polling stations, marking a first for these elections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)