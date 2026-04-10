'I Have Worked In Bihar For 20 Years, Now I Will Work In Delhi Too': Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Patna: In a bid to scotch all speculations that he is moving to Rajya Sabha unwillingly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he worked in Bihar for a long time and now he was returning to Delhi.

After reaching Delhi from Patna to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday, Nitish said, "I have accomplished a great deal of work there (in Bihar) over these many years... More than 20 years. Now, I will work here (Delhi). I have decided that I will live here and relinquish the role (the post of Chief Minister) there."

"I have left that place (Bihar) to come here... I will hand it over to new people. I have done so much work there... Now I felt a desire to stay right here, and that is exactly what I am doing. Within three or four days, we will set things in motion for a new arrangement (formation of a new government) in Bihar,” he remarked.

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To a query on the future role of his son, Nishant Kumar, Nitish said that his party leaders would provide details concerning him.

Meanwhile, senior JD (U) leader and Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary stated: "The new government in Bihar will be formed by the NDA, and it will function strictly along the path laid out by Nitish-ji. For the past 20 years, Bihar has progressed by following the 'Nitish model’. We must carry forward the legacy of Nitish Kumar."

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The process for formation of a new government will gather pace after Nitish formally assumes a national role after being sworn in as RS member.

Sources said Nitish Kumar would return to Patna the same day after taking the oath as RS member, as Nitish’s last cabinet meeting as CM is expected on April 13. He is likely to tender his resignation next day (April 14) as a meeting of NDA legislators is expected to be held the same day to decide on the next course of action. A BJP-led NDA government is likely to be formed in the state next week, most probably on April 15.