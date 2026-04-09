Who Is Samrat Chaudhary? Bihar CM Contender & Nitish Kumar’s Likely Successor

BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary |

As Nitish Kumar prepares to move to the Rajya Sabha, attention has shifted to Samrat Chaudhary, widely seen as the frontrunner to take over as Bihar’s next Chief Minister.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar is likely to tender his resignation as Bihar Chief Minister on April 14. He left Patna on Thursday to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Friday in Delhi.

Who Is Samrat Chaudhary?

Samrat Chaudhary is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and currently serves as Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister. A seasoned politician, he has held multiple ministerial roles in the state and is known for his organisational strength and influence within the BJP’s state unit. Over the years, he has built a strong support base, particularly among OBC voters.

Chaudhary has played a crucial role in strengthening the BJP’s footprint in Bihar, especially during recent elections where the NDA secured a commanding victory. As Deputy CM, he has been actively involved in governance and policy implementation, helping the alliance maintain political stability in the state.

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Like many prominent politicians, Chaudhary has faced criticism from opposition leaders, particularly from Tejashwi Yadav, who has accused the BJP of trying to sideline JD(U). However, Chaudhary has largely maintained a strong position within the ruling alliance.

Samrat Chaudhary’s close ties with the BJP’s central leadership, combined with his administrative experience and caste appeal, make him a strong contender. With Nitish Kumar likely stepping down, Chaudhary represents a generational and political shift in Bihar’s leadership, signaling the BJP’s growing dominance in the state.