Nitish Kumar Seeks Time To Meet Bihar Governor; Plans To Take Oath As CM With BJP's Support Today: Reports

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reportedly sought time to meet the Governor on Sunday morning, triggering widespread speculation about his imminent resignation. Reports suggested that Nitish Kumar is on the verge of stepping down and his decision could reshape political alliances in Bihar.

Possible Oath-Taking Ceremony

There are indications that Nitish Kumar may take the oath as Chief Minister for the ninth time on the same day, possibly around 4 pm. This move is expected to pave the way for the JD(U) to form a new government in collaboration with the reconfigured NDA cabinet.

Earlier speculations hinted at Nitish Kumar's resignation by 7 pm on Saturday, but no official confirmation has been provided. Reports suggested that the JD(U) is planning a legislative meeting on Sunday morning, while BJP leaders and MPs are set to meet at 10 am to strategise in Patna regarding the evolving political situation.

Potential Shift To NDA

Amidst the unfolding events, there are strong speculations that Nitish Kumar might leave the opposition's INDIA bloc and return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). If this materializes, it could significantly impact the united front of the opposition ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Election in 2024.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared during a press conference that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to communicate with Nitish Kumar. However, due to busy schedules, no conversation took place between them, adding an air of uncertainty to the unfolding political drama.

Emergency Meeting & Hints of Developments

RJD leaders convened an emergency meeting at Lalu Prasad's residence in Patna, indicating Tejashwi Yadav's suggestion of unexpected developments in the state. Tejashwi stressed the achievements under Nitish Kumar's leadership and hinted at more to come, saying, "Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain" (The game is yet to begin in Bihar).

During the meeting, RJD leader Manoj Jha stated that Lalu Prasad Yadav has been authorised to make decisions. He described the positive discussion that covered various national and state-level issues, emphasizing the collective authorisation given to Lalu Yadav to guide the party's decisions.