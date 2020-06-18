Nitish Kumar leads Bihar in paying tribute to jawans from the state

PATNA: Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Thursday led the state in paying homage to the five jawans of Bihar Regimental Centre when their bodies arrived at JP international airport from Chandigarh in an IAF plane.

Almost the entire cabinet of Nitish Kumar was present at the state hangar where the five martyrs bodies, with floral wreaths atop, were placed on different platforms.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president, Madan Mohan Jha, BJP's state president Sanjay Jaiswal, Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav were present too.

All senior police and civil officers, including director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey, additional chief secretary(home) Asmir Subhani and divisional commissioner Sanjay Agarwal offered wreaths on their bodies. Family members of the five martyrs were also present.

Later, in decorated army vehicles, the bodies of the martyrs were taken to their respective villages for the final rites. The martyrs whose bodies arrived were between 22 and 26 years only.

Sepoys Jai Kumar Singh of Vaishali was just 22 and had joined the force last year. Other four martyrs are Kundan Kumar of Saharsa, Chandan Kumar of Bhojpur, Kundan Ojha of Sahebganj, and Aman Kumar Singh of Samastipur.