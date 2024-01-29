'Nitish Kumar Has Developed Amnesia': Sanjay Raut Takes Dig At Bihar CM Over His Switch To NDA (Video)

Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for shifting his alliance from the INDIA bloc to join back with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday that Nitish Kumar seems to have "developed amnesia" and doesn't realise which party he has sided with.

Not only Nitish, but Modi, Shah have also developed amnesia: Raut

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Raut said, "He seems to have developed amnesia. Once he takes the medicine, he will realise that he has joined the BJP and will return to the INDIA (alliance). This disease is very dangerous for the country, politics, and democracy.

Raut also took a shot at the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and said, "Not only Nitish Kumar, but Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi also seemed to have developed this disease. They were the same leaders who used to say that they would not take Nitish back into their party."

#WATCH | On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...He seems to have developed amnesia. Once he takes the medicine, he will realise that he has joined the BJP and will return to the INDIA (alliance). This disease is very… pic.twitter.com/lyXny4BWCI — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

Nitish takes CM oath with BJP support

After a dramatic volte-face, Kumar on Sunday dumped his 18-month-long association with the RJD in the 'mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar and joined hands with the BJP.

Kumar was sworn in by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda, hours after he resigned from the post.

Nitish Kumar, along with eight ministers, took the oath on Sunday.

Of the eight ministers who were sworn in along with Kumar, three were each from the BJP and the JD-U, one from the HAM and one was independent.

Saamana slams Nitish in editorial

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, in its editorial, criticised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for returning to the NDA fold.

Saamana, in its latest editorial on Monday, said that Nitish Kumar, who took the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar with the support of the BJP, was the one who took initiative in uniting all anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces together and called the first meeting of the opposition's alliance in Patna.

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the alliance was convened in Patna in June last year and the second two-day meeting was held a month later in Bengaluru, where the acronym INDIA was christened.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece said that while there is 'Ram' in Ayodhya, there is a 'Palturam' in Bihar, referring to Kumar's switching sides in less than 18 months again.