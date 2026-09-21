Nitin Nabin Launches BJP's Mega UP 2027 Ground Campaign, Calls For Booth-Level Mobilisation | X @NitinNabin

Lucknow: BJP national president Nitin Nabin's ongoing tour of Uttar Pradesh is being seen as the beginning of an intensified organisational campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections, with the party turning its focus to booth-level mobilisation in the politically crucial state.

Addressing Shakti Kendra workers in Meerut on Monday, Nabin called for strengthening every booth and expanding direct contact with voters. He said the BJP had to prevent Uttar Pradesh from returning to what he described as an era of fear, lawlessness and mafia influence.

"The political game that is being attempted again in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 has to be ended and the chariot of development in the state must not be allowed to stop," he said.

Nabin credited the Yogi Adityanath government with changing the state's image through development, law and order and welfare schemes. He cited expressways, airports, colleges, employment and the One District One Product programme as examples of the change.

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He attacked the previous governments, accusing them of promoting "fear, anarchy and family politics", and alleged that mafia networks once influenced the state's political system.

The BJP president also targeted the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of pursuing "divide and rule" and family-based politics. He attacked Rahul Gandhi over youth employment and alleged that opposition parties were trying to revive politics based on social divisions.

Nabin asked workers to increase contact with farmers, women, youth and workers and explain the benefits of government schemes. He said the Shakti Kendra network would be critical to the BJP's preparations for the 2027 polls.

Nabin also invoked the BJP's ideological icons, referring to Syama Prasad Mukherjee's "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", Deendayal Upadhyaya's "Antyodaya" and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's "good governance". He said BJP governments were working to translate these ideas into policies.

He referred to schemes including Ayushman Bharat, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and programmes for street vendors, asking workers to explain the benefits of government schemes to people.

Nabin said Uttar Pradesh should not return to what he described as a period of mafia and communal politics. "Now there will be no rule of mafias, there will be a government of the people," he said.

He also referred to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Ram temple in Ayodhya and religious sites in Mathura while speaking about the BJP's emphasis on India's cultural heritage.

Referring to the 71 Assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh, Nabin called on workers to strengthen every booth and said their message would reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit comes as the BJP steps up its organisational activity in Uttar Pradesh, where the 2027 Assembly election is expected to be a key test for the party and the Yogi Adityanath government.