Gujarat Horror: Speeding SUV Breaks Through Barricade, Rams Into Pilgrims; 1 Killed, 11 Injured | Video | IANS

Sabarkantha (Gujarat): A speeding SUV ploughed into a dozen pedestrians, including pilgrims, on a state highway, leaving one of them dead and 11 others injured in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Monday evening, police said.

The SUV driver, identified as Bharat Patel, has been arrested, and it is being examined whether he was drunk, said Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil.

Angry locals allegedly torched the vehicle following the incident.

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The injured persons include pilgrims headed to Ambaji Mata temple and those from 'seva dal' camps set up on the roadside to provide social service, he said.

"A man from a seva dal camp was killed in the accident," said Gohil.

The accident occurred on a four-lane state highway, he said, adding that one lane was closed for traffic for six to seven days and barricaded to facilitate devotees on pilgrimage.

"A GRD guard tried to stop the SUV when the driver tried to knock down the barricade, but the vehicle managed to get through," Gohil said, adding that the driver was arrested later.

The injured individuals were rushed to the local civil hospital.

"The driver is a resident of Himmatpura village. We are investigating whether he was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the accident," the police officer said.

Sabarkantha MP Shobhana Baraiya said the road was barricaded; however, the driver attempted to force his way through, leading to the incident.

"While the law will take its course, the injured people must receive immediate medical treatment," she said after visiting the civil hospital.

Medical Officer KB Parmar said 12 people were brought to the hospital in ambulances.

"One patient was in critical condition and was shifted to the ICU, while two others were taken to private hospitals," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)