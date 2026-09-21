Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Rooftop Solar Portal; 2.3 Lakh Homes To Benefit | PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a portal for power consumers to register for rooftop solar panels under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The Delhi Solar Portal allows eligible consumers to register for rooftop solar systems, with installations to be carried out on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The government aims to cover 2.3 lakh households under the initiative.

Free Solar Panels For Consumers Using Up To 400 Units

Under the scheme, households consuming up to 400 units of electricity a month will be eligible for free installation of rooftop solar panels with a capacity of up to 3 kW.

Consumers who opt for systems with a capacity of more than 3 kW will also receive financial assistance from the government.

₹1.56 Lakh Subsidy For Higher-Capacity Systems

Gupta said consumers installing solar panels above 3 kW capacity would receive a total subsidy of ₹1.56 lakh, comprising ₹78,000 each from the Centre and the Delhi government.

The scheme is aimed at expanding the use of rooftop solar energy among households in the national capital.

Solar Panels Could Generate Monthly Income

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, who attended the portal launch, said the rooftop solar initiative would provide residents with free electricity as well as opportunities to earn income.

According to Sood, the panels could generate a monthly income ranging from ₹293 to ₹2,400.

Free Electricity For 25 Years

Sood said consumers could receive free electricity for 25 years in addition to the potential income generated through rooftop solar panels.

The registration portal was made available for solar applications on September 21.