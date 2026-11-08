Nisha Bhagat Death Case: Father Alleges Conspiracy, FIR Names Two | X @MeghUpdates

Ranchi: Police have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the father of tribal leader Nisha Bhagat, who died by suicide in the Pithoria police station area. Ajay Tirkey and Jyotsna Kerketta have been named as accused in the case.

The deceased's father, Antu Bhagat, also accused Pithoria police station in-charge Satish Pandey and other police personnel of mentally harassing his daughter. DSP Amar Kumar Pandey has been entrusted with the investigation.

In his complaint, Antu Bhagat alleged that his daughter was subjected to mental, social and physical harassment, threatened with implication in false cases and targeted through a social media campaign aimed at maligning her character. He claimed that the sustained harassment and defamatory campaign drove her to take her own life.

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He further alleged that she was harassed even when leaving home or travelling elsewhere. He also raised questions about the alleged involvement of some church members and people associated with the land business.

The father has alleged that her death was part of a criminal conspiracy rather than an ordinary suicide. He also referred to a statement Nisha had reportedly posted on social media before her death, in which she named several people.

Although Satish Pandey has been accused of harassment in the complaint, he has not been named as an accused in the FIR.

Nisha Bhagat (38) allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Ranchi last Friday after speaking to a police officer during a Facebook Live broadcast.

During the nearly 10-minute livestream, Bhagat, a vocal supporter of Sarna religion and tribal rights, appeared distressed and alleged harassment, online trolling and the system's failure to act against land mafias. She also expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the RSS and BJP. She called the Pithoria police station inspector during the broadcast and told him she was live on Facebook and would take her life.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case of the alleged suicide of tribal leader. He also visited Bhagat’s family in Gumla district and alleged that law and order situation collapsed and claimed that local goons, middlemen, and land mafias operated under official patronage.