Delhi Chokes On Diwali Smoke As AQI Hits 376, Severe Pollution Looms | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: As Delhiites stepped out to celebrate Diwali on Sunday evening, the familiar festivities of lights and firecrackers came with a haze of pollution, with the city's instantaneous Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 371 at 7 pm, in the 'very poor' category.

Several social media users reported smelling smog and firecracker smoke in the air as celebrations gathered pace across the capital, with the city's air quality remaining close to the 'severe' threshold.

Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data at 7 pm, 19 were in the 'severe' category, seven in the 'poor' and the remaining 33 in the 'very poor'. The worst AQI was recorded at Jahangirpuri at 460.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

The city's average AQI for the day settled at 376 in the 'very poor' category, amid a deteriorating pollution situation. It had stood at 369 on Saturday.

The air quality is forecast to turn 'severe' on Monday following Diwali celebrations, with vehicular emissions and the peak stubble-burning season expected to add to the pollution burden.

Several social media users took to X to report smelling smoke and experiencing hazy conditions across different parts of the city, with some even flagging reduced visibility as celebrations gathered pace.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'severe' category from November 9 for the subsequent few days.

Weather and air quality experts have attributed the anticipated deterioration to firecrackers, vehicular emissions and the ongoing peak period of stubble burning in neighbouring states, with unfavourable meteorological conditions further aggravating the situation.

According to the EWS, a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kilometres per hour, is unfavourable for the effective dispersion of pollutants.

PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant in the national capital on Sunday, with emissions from firecrackers adding to the levels of particulate matter.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi, the transport sector was set to be the largest contributor to the city's pollution on Sunday, accounting for 19 per cent.

Stubble burning was set to contribute 3.5 per cent on Sunday, with forecasts suggesting the contribution might remain around 2.99 per cent on Monday.

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