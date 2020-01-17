Nirbhaya's mother denies reports joining Congress

New Delhi: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday put an end to the speculation of her joining the Congress party for the coming Delhi assembly elections, saying that she is "not interested" in politics.

When asked about reports of her joining the Congress, Asha Devi told reporters: "I have no interest in such things. I was fighting to get justice for my daughter and the daughters of the country. I want the execution of the four convicts." She said that she has not been approached by anyone for the same.

"Mera Politics Se Dur Dur Tak Koi Nata Nahi Hai (I have no connection with politics)," she said.

Reports of her political debut started surfacing after sportsperson-turned-politician Kirti Azad shared a Tweet, which claimed that Asha Devi might contest Delhi assembly elections against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a Congress ticket.

"Ae Maa Tujhe Salam. Asha Devi Ji Aapka Swagat Hai (Salute to the mother. Welcome Asha Devi)," Azad had tweeted.

Nirbhaya's father Badrinath also said that these news reports are wrong and that the family has no interest in joining politics.

The assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

A Delhi court on Friday issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed at 6 am on February 1. Earlier, they were to be hanged at 7 am on February 22.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of the Nirbhaya rape case convict Mukesh.