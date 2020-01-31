Nirbhaya rape case: Delhi court postpones hanging of all convicts till further order

Barely 12 hours ahead of the much-anticipated execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a Delhi court on Friday directed the Tihar Jail authorities not to execute the death warrants issued against the convicts.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana passed the order on plea by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on Saturday, February 1. The court had reserved its order in the pre-lunch session.

The court did not agree with the Tihar jail authorities which had challenged the application of three condemned prisoners in the case seeking a stay on their execution.

The black warrants for execution of the death sentence against Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Mukesh Kumar Singh, were issued on January 17.

The convicts' lawyer argued that rules dictate that when one convict's plea is pending the others cannot be hanged.