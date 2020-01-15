Nirbhaya case: Delhi govt recommends mercy plea rejection of one of the convicts

New Delhi: The Delhi government has recommended rejection of the mercy petition of one of Nirbhaya case convicts in its communication with the Lt. Governor, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Sisodia told media that a new mercy petition was filed by a convict in the case.

"We have worked at lightning speed and have already forwarded the file to the Lt. Governor. There will be no delay from our side," he said.

He clarified that the government has recommended rejection of the mercy plea.

Mukesh, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the death warrant issued against him.

On January 7, A Delhi court issued death warrants against all four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-murder case.

Issuing the death warrants, Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora directed that the convicts be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m.

The 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death.

All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.