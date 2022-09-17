Nikon camera with Canon cover: BJP rectifies Trinamool Congress over tweet on PM Modi, says 'hire someone better'

Suited in a safari hat, vest, and sunglasses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a pack of cheetahs into a special enclosure in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. The day marked his 72nd birthday.

He also clicked some pictures of the cheetahs on a professional camera after releasing them.

But the Trinamool Congress took an opportunity to share a morphed photo of the PM, poking fun at him. However, the BJP was quite active to revert with the TMC with a fact check.

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar in a now deleted tweet had shared a morphed image of PM Modi taking a photo. The TMC leader captioned the photo, “Keeping the lid on all statistics is one thing, but keeping the cover on the camera lens is sheer far-sightedness.”

Slamming Sircar, the BJP responded spotting a difference. Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar pointed out that the image showed a Nikon camera with a Canon lens cap.

"TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of Nikon camera with canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. Mamata Banerjee...hire someone better who can atleast have common sense," Sukanta Majumdar wrote in a tweet.

The PM to mark his birthday released eight cheetahs into a special enclosure. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion.

The KNP is situated on the Northern side of Vidhyachal mountains with an area of 344.686 sq km. It was named after a tributary of Chambal River, Kuno, a forest official said.

The last cheetah died in the country in 1947 in Korea district in present day Chhattisgarh, which was earlier part of Madhya Pradesh, and the species was declared extinct from India in 1952.

The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' was conceived in 2009. A plan to introduce the big cat in the KNP by November last year had suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic.