NIA Raids Uncover Extensive Fake Currency Network: FICN, Printing Equipment & Digital Gadgets Seized In Four States

Representative Image | PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized fake notes, currency printing paper, printer and digital gadgets in raids across four states to bust Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) rackets being carried out in various parts of the country.

The raids were conducted as part of the NIA investigation in a case (RC-02/2023/NIA/BLR) registered on 24th November 2023 under sections 120B read with 489B, 489C and 489D of IPC. The case relates to a larger conspiracy hatched by suspected individuals for trafficking of FICN across the borders and for promoting its circulation across various states of India.

Based on credible information, NIA teams cracked down at the premises of accused Rahul Tanaji Patil and Javed in Kohlapur district of Maharashtra, Vivek Thakur and Aditya Singh in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Mahendar in Ballari district of Karnataka, and suspects Shiva Patil and Bhimrav in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and Shashi Bhushan in Rohtas district of Bihar.

The searches led to the seizure of FICN of face value of ₹6, 600 (in denomination of ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100), along with currency printing papers, from the house of Vivek Thakur and Aditya Singh. He along with Shiva Patil and Bhimrav and others, used to procure fake currency and its printing accessories from the bordering countries, for circulation across India.

NIA investigations further revealed that Rahul Tanaji Patil and Javed were using fraudulently obtained SIM cards to take payments by promising to supply fake currency notes. The search at Mahender’s house led to the seizure of a printer meant to be used for FICN. Investigations in the case are continuing.