NIA files charge sheet against six persons including DSP Davinder Singh in terror case

The National investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against six persons including Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed and DSP of J&K Police, Davinder Singh in a terror case, reported news agency ANI.
Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, reported PTI. Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. He was arrested in a case related to planning/ execution of terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.
Earlier, the police had told the court that Sayed Naveed Mushtaq, the commander of Shopian district of Hizbul Mujahiddeen, and others were planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country as well as carry out targeted killings of protected persons. Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR said the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities.
(Inputs from Agencies)
