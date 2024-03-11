NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Key CPI(M) Leader In Telangana Left Wing Extremism Conspiracy Case

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Key CPI(M) Leader In Telangana Left Wing Extremism Conspiracy Case | File Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit in a Telangana case relating to a conspiracy to promote left wing extremism (LWE) in the country.

Sanjoy Deepak Rao @ Sanjay Deepak Rao @ Vikas @ Anand @ Aravind, a Central Committee (CC) member of CPI (Maoist), has been chargesheeted in the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad, Telangana, in case no. RC-01/2024/NIA/HYD.

The accused had actively recruited and radicalised other individuals to join the CPI (Maoist) in a systematic process and manner to carry acts related to terror and violence, in conspiracy with other Maoist cadres, as per NIA investigations.

He had also raised funds for furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation, including procurement of arms and ammunition. NIA had found that Sanjoy had been involved in organising Terror Camps in the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee/WGSZC of CPI (Maoist), as part of the conspiracy.

The case was initially registered at P.S KPHB by the Telangana Police following Sanjoy’s arrest on 15th September 2023 from the Malaysian Township Area, KPHB, Hyderabad, Telangana. A Revolver with ammunition, multiple fabricated Aadhaar cards, a laptop and cash, were seized from his possession at the time of his arrest. NIA took over the investigations and re-registered the case on 3rd January 2024.

A resident of Thane district of Maharashtra, the accused has been chargesheeted u/s 121A, 120B, 465, 471 of IPC, 1860, Section 17,18, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of the UA (P) Act, 1967 & Section 25 (1-A) of Arms Act, 1959. Further investigations in the case are continuing.